Ipsen revenues rise on specialty drug sales
May 3, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Ipsen revenues rise on specialty drug sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 3(Reuters) - French drug company Ipsen reported a slight increase in first-quarter revenue as demand for specialty drugs helped offset sliding sales of primary care medicines.

Sales in the three months ended March 31 rose 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 1.4 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by drugs prescribed by specialist doctors, such as anti-wrinkle injection Dysport and Somatuline, which treats excessive growth.

Specialty drug sales rose 9.7 percent, while sales primary care medicines declined 14.2 percent in the quarter, Ipsen said on Thursday.

The drug maker has predicted shrinking margins and sliding sales of medicines prescribed by family doctors in 2012 due to price cuts enforced by government austerity measures across Europe.

Last year, Ipsen said it would accelerate growth in the United States and emerging markets in a reshuffle of its business.

The company was forced to review its strategy as its primary care products faced generic competition and price cuts for drugs provided to state health services.

Ipsen shares, which have lost around 16 percent of their value since the start of 2012, were trading up 0.3 percent at 20.55 euros at 0812 GMT, underperforming the SBF120 index , up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Will Waterman)

