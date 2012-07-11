Ipsen scraps planned sale of French site

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen said on Wednesday it had scrapped the planned sale of its primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of better-than-expected sales since the start of the year.

The statement came a day after Ipsen’s stock slumped 11 percent, hit by the company’s announcement that it was putting two late-stage clinical trials for an experimental haemophilia drug on hold.

“There’s been a change in the economic environment...There’s been more international volume from countries like China, Russia,” said a spokesman for Ipsen, which he said had been in “advanced” talks to sell the site since putting it up for sale last year.

The spokesman added there had been no political pressure to halt the sale of the Dreux site, which employs more than 580 people and has a distribution centre handling 10,000 tons of drugs a year.

The new centre-left administration of President Francois Hollande has pledged to enact new laws to stop firms firing workers just to boost profits. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)