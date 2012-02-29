Ipsen sees lower margins after profit decline

PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - French drug company Ipsen on Wednesday predicted lower operating margins and a 15 percent slide in primary care drug sales this year after reporting a declinein 2011 profit due to one-off charges.

Net profit in 2011 totaled 400,000 euros ($536,900), down from 95.3 million a year earlier, as the drug maker booked several one-off charges, including a loss relating to its 22 percent stake in U.S. biotech Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)