France's Ipsen says Dysport incontinence treatment trial positive
#Healthcare
March 18, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

France's Ipsen says Dysport incontinence treatment trial positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen said it had seen positive results from the first stage of a phase II trial of its Dysport brand in treating patients with a certain type of urinary incontinence.

Ipsen said that there had been a mean reduction of more than 75 percent in urinary incontinence episodes for trial patients suffering from neurogenic detrusor overactivity, a chronic condition involving abnormal bladder contractions linked to an underlying neurological condition such as multiple sclerosis.

“These results are very encouraging for the Dysport franchise, which has the opportunity of potentially expanding into urology,” Ipsen said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by John Stonestreet)

