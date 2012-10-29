FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ipsen lifts outlook as quarterly sales rise
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 29, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ipsen lifts outlook as quarterly sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, details)

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ipsen improved its outlook for 2012 as it reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue driven by sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.

France’s second-largest listed drugmaker said on Monday that sales of specialty care drugs should grow around 10 percent this year, compared with a previously forecast range of 8-10 percent.

“We believe our specialty care activity shows robustness and resilience in the current macroeconomic environment and challenging market conditions,” Chief Executive Marc de Garidel said in a statement.

Ipsen confirmed that sales of medicines prescribed by family doctors should decline around 15 percent in 2012, with full-year margins reaching around 15 percent of total sales.

Sales rose to 295 million euros ($382 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 281 million a year earlier, Ipsen said.

Ipsen shares, which have lost around 24 percent since the start of the year, closed at 18.40 euros on Friday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.