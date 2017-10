PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen raised its outlook for 2012 as it reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, driven by sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.

Sales rose to 295 million euros ($382 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 281 million a year earlier, Ipsen said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)