February 27, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Ipsen posts 2012 loss on haemophilia market exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ipsen posted a full-year net loss of 29 million euros ($37.9 million) on Wednesday that reflected its exit from the haemophilia market.

But the company said margins would remain stable in 2013 and that sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors would continue to grow.

The company said it expected sales of specialty care drugs to rise between 6 and 8 percent this year, while revenue from products prescribed by family doctors would decline between 6 and 8 percent as activity in France remains under pressure.

Ipsen is paying a flat dividend of 0.8 euros per share for 2012. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

