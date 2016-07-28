UPDATE 1-Ipsen shares jump after raised guidance for specialty care

(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of French drugmaker Ipsen are up more than 6 percent on Thursday after the company said it had raised its full-year guidance for specialty care sales growth on the back of first half results.

* Ipsen shares up 6.01 percent to 59.07 euros at 0808 GMT and down 3.31 percent for the year to date.

* Bryan Garnier describes numbers as "a very solid set."

* Ipsen says raises 2016 guidance for specialty care sales growth to greater than 12 percent and reaffirms target for core operating margin of around 21 percent.

* Says H1 revenue at 763.8 million euros ($844.99 million), up 9.7 percent excluding currencies.

* Says H1 consolidated net profit up 47.4 percent at 133.3 million euros.

* Says H1 specialty care sales up 14.3 percent excluding currencies to 613.5 million euros, partly driven by the growth of Somatuline, a treatment prescribed in neuroendocrine tumors and whose revenue rose 37.4 percent at constant forex to 133.2 million in the second quarter.

* Group had previously targeted specialty care sales growth year-on-year in excess of 10 percent.

* Company holds investor call at 1230 GMT ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)