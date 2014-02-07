FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ipsen says late-stage prostate cancer drug study positive
February 7, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ipsen says late-stage prostate cancer drug study positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ipsen said a late-stage study of its Decapeptyl drug when injected into patients with locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer was positive.

The results matched the efficacy and safety of Decapeptyl when administered intramuscularly, Ipsen said in a statement on Friday.

The injected version offers “a more convenient and suitable way of administrating triptorelin pamoate (Decapeptyl) to patients on oral anticoagulants or cachectic patients for whom intramuscular administration is not recommended,” Ipsen Chief Scientific Officer Claude Bertrand said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

