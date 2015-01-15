FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsos FY 2015 operating margin will be around 10 percent
January 15, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsos FY 2015 operating margin will be around 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA :

* As previously announced, revenue and operating margin will be stable for 2014

* FY 2015 operating margin will be around 10 percent

* In 2015 Ipsos should grow organically by 1 to 2 percent

* From 2016 onwards, Ipsos’ organic growth rate should increase to between 2 to 5 percent

* Sees profit margin improving, should be between 11 and 12 percent in 2017, and expects continued growth until long term goal of 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

