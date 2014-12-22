FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iQ Power to decide on parent-subsidiary merger
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 22, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-iQ Power to decide on parent-subsidiary merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - iQ Power AG :

* Board of directors convenes extraordinary general meeting to decide on parent-subsidiary merger

* Merger of iQ Power AG with wholly owned subsidiary iQ Power Licensing AG

* Decision to be taken by extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 27, 2015

* Equity restructuring will allow earlier dividend payout

* Current shares to be exchanged for new shares in new company

* Listing of new shares on Berlin stock exchange is planned

* Reduction in total number of shares in a 4:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

