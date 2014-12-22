BRIEF-iQ Power to decide on parent-subsidiary merger

Dec 22 (Reuters) - iQ Power AG :
* Board of directors convenes extraordinary general meeting to decide on parent-subsidiary merger
* Merger of iQ Power AG with wholly owned subsidiary iQ Power Licensing AG
* Decision to be taken by extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 27, 2015
* Equity restructuring will allow earlier dividend payout
* Current shares to be exchanged for new shares in new company
* Listing of new shares on Berlin stock exchange is planned
* Reduction in total number of shares in a 4:1 ratio