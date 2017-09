(Changes announcement date to Tuesday)

iQ Power AG :

* Said on Tuesday 9-month net revenues totaled 761,000 euros vs 12,000 euros in same period 2013

* Said 9-month loss after tax was 365,000 euros versus a loss of 1.153 mln euros for same period 2013

