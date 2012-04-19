FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Industries Qatar Q1 net dips on petchem sales
April 19, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Industries Qatar Q1 net dips on petchem sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA, April 19 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals and metals company Industries Qatar (IQ) posted a 9.5-percent dip in first-quarter net profit on Thursday on declining petrochemical sales but still beat analysts’ expectations thanks to strong fertiliser and steel sales.

The Gulf’s second-largest chemical producer by market value behind Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) made a net profit of 1.9 billion riyals ($521.8 million), a company statement said, compared with 2.1 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company to post quarterly profit of 1.8 billion riyals. [ID: nLDE83201Q]

The company posted first-quarter revenue of 4.4 billion riyals, compared to 4 billion riyals a year ago, the statement said.

Petrochemical revenue fell 8 percent during the quarter compared to the same period last year, the statement said. First-quarter steel revenue was 1.7 billion riyals, a 22.1 percent increase over the same period last year.

In the first quarter the company inaugurated Qafco 5, a 1 million tonne urea facility. Sales from the plant amounted to approximately 80 million riyals, the statement said.

Petrochemical prices have returned to near pre-crisis levels, but worries persist over how a potential double-dip global recession may impact petrochemicals companies’ earnings in the world’s top oil exporting region.

In December IQ said it had sold its stake in a local real estate firm for $44 million, as the property sector faced low demand and growing supply.

IQ had held a 34-percent stake in Fereej Real Estate Company, which was set up in 2008 in a joint venture with a Gulf International Services unit and Qatar Real Estate Co. (Alaqaria). The latter had 33-percent stakes each.

IQ shares closed up 0.85 percent on Thursday before the results were announced.

($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)

Reporting By Regan Doherty

