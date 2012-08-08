FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industries Qatar Q2 profit inches up, meets forecasts
August 8, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Industries Qatar Q2 profit inches up, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* H1 net profit 4.04 bln riyals-statement

* Q2 net profit 2.14 bln riyals-Reuters calculations

DOHA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Industries Qatar, the Gulf’s second-largest petrochemicals firm, posted a slight rise in second quarter profits on Wednesday, falling in line with analyst estimates.

The Qatari firm had net profit of 2.14 billion riyals for the quarter ended June 30, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements. That compared with profit of 2.08 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts forecast average profit of 2.09 billion riyals, in a Reuters poll.

The company said it had first-half net profit of 4.04 billion riyals, down slightly from 4.17 billion in the same period last year. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)

