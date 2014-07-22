BRIEF-IQE H1 revenue down 17 pct

July 22 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc

* EBITDA of approximately £11m, up 5 pct on H1 2013 (£10.5m)

* First-half revenues of approximately £52m, down 17 pct H1 2013 (£63m)

* Revenues impacted by both wireless destocking and strength of sterling

* Reorganisation and restructuring cash costs of approximately £3.0m in H1 2014

* Wireless demand recovered during Q2 from customer destocking

* Photonics expected to deliver revenue growth of approximately 20 pct against H1 2013

