BRIEF-IQE H1 revenue down 17 pct
July 22, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IQE H1 revenue down 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc

* EBITDA of approximately £11m, up 5 pct on H1 2013 (£10.5m)

* First-half revenues of approximately £52m, down 17 pct H1 2013 (£63m)

* Revenues impacted by both wireless destocking and strength of sterling

* Reorganisation and restructuring cash costs of approximately £3.0m in H1 2014

* Wireless demand recovered during Q2 from customer destocking

* Photonics expected to deliver revenue growth of approximately 20 pct against H1 2013

* Group remains on track to achieve full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

