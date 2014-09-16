FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
September 16, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IQE posts pretax loss of 2.3 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - IQE Plc :

* EBITDA up 6 pct to 11.1 mln stg (H1 2013: 10.5 mln stg)

* Revenues down 17 pct to 52.0 mln stg (H1 2013: 63.0 mln stg) reflecting inventory de-stocking and strength of sterling

* Adjusted PBT up 11 pct to 5.6 mln stg (H1 2013: 5.1 mln stg)

* Reported LBT of 2.3 mln stg after 4.8 mln stg non-cash exceptionals and 3.1 mln stg cash cost of restructuring

* Remain on track to deliver further synergies during second half

* Board remains confident in group being on track to deliver full year earnings in line with expectations

* Destocking was concluded during Q2 and customers are forecasting an upbeat second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
