BRIEF-IQE revenue up 44 pct to 126.8 mln pounds

March 26 (Reuters) - IQE PLC : * Revenues up 44 pct to achieve new group record of £126.8 million (2012: £88.0 million) * Includes £30.9 million revenues from kopin wireless, acquired in January 2013 * Adverse H2 currency impact as sterling appreciated 3 percent against US dollar * Adjusted PBT up 51 pct to £13.0 million from £8.6 million (reported pbt £5.2M) * Current financial year has started in line with expectations * Outlook for 2014 remains very positive, with excellent prospects driven by

the group’s diversification strategy * Board remains confident of achieving full year earnings expectations and

strong cash flow.