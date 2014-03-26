FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IQE revenue up 44 pct to 126.8 mln pounds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 26, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IQE revenue up 44 pct to 126.8 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - IQE PLC : * Revenues up 44 pct to achieve new group record of £126.8 million (2012: £88.0 million) * Includes £30.9 million revenues from kopin wireless, acquired in January 2013 * Adverse H2 currency impact as sterling appreciated 3 percent against US dollar * Adjusted PBT up 51 pct to £13.0 million from £8.6 million (reported pbt £5.2M) * Current financial year has started in line with expectations * Outlook for 2014 remains very positive, with excellent prospects driven by

the group’s diversification strategy * Board remains confident of achieving full year earnings expectations and

strong cash flow. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.