UPDATE 1-IQE profit rises, sees strong growth in 2012
March 21, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-IQE profit rises, sees strong growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Semiconductor materials firm IQE Plc reported a 9 percent rise in 2011 profit and said it was well placed to report strong growth in the current year.

The company, whose second-half sales were hit by inventory reductions at two wireless customers, said customer forecasts indicated a return to growth from the second quarter.

IQE makes semiconductor wafers that go into microchips used in wireless devices like smartphones, tablets, and GPS equipment. Its clients include TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and Avago Technologies Ltd.

Full-year pretax profit rose to 6.9 million pounds ($10.94 million) from 6.3 million pounds a year ago.

Total revenue rose about 4 percent to 75.3 million pounds.

Sales from its wireless division, which accounts for over 70 p ercent o f total sales, rose marginally to 55.1 million pounds.

IQE, which also produces wafers for companies that make opto-electronic products like laser optical mouse, laser printers, CD and DVD ROM, reported a 21 percent jump in sales at its opto-electronics division, well ahead of its core division.

IQE, which is shifting focus towards solar technology, bought a 9 percent stake in California-based Solar Junction Corp last month.

Shares of the Cardiff, Wales-based company closed at 29.25 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

