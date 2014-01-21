FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IQE estimates 49 percent jump in full-year core profit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
January 21, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

IQE estimates 49 percent jump in full-year core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British semiconductor materials maker IQE estimated a 49 percent jump in 2013 core earnings, helped by strong sales growth and improved operational efficiencies.

The company estimated full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of at least 24.5 million pounds ($40.23 million) compared with 16.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was expected to be at least 126 million pounds, up 43 percent from a year earlier.

IQE, whose products are used in microchips in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, said it was able to renew its existing contractual relationships with key wireless customers towards the end of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.