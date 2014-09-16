Semiconductor materials maker IQE reports H1 pretax loss

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc reported a first-half pretax loss, from a profit a year earlier, hurt by a 3.1-million-pound charge due to restructuring.

The company, whose products are used in microchips found in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, reported a pretax loss of 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from a pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slid 17 percent to 52 million pounds, hurt by destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market and a strong pound.

IQE supplies core wafer technology to companies that in turn supply large customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)