Semiconductor materials maker IQE reports H1 pretax loss
September 16, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Semiconductor materials maker IQE reports H1 pretax loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc reported a first-half pretax loss, from a profit a year earlier, hurt by a 3.1-million-pound charge due to restructuring.

The company, whose products are used in microchips found in smartphones, tablets and GPS equipment, reported a pretax loss of 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from a pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue slid 17 percent to 52 million pounds, hurt by destocking by customers due to softness in the handset market and a strong pound.

IQE supplies core wafer technology to companies that in turn supply large customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (1 US dollar = 0.6166 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.