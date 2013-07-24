FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IQE estimates 80 pct rise in first-half revenue
July 24, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 4 years

IQE estimates 80 pct rise in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc estimated revenue to grow more than 80 percent in the first half of the year, driven by strong performance at its core wireless business.

The company, whose products are used in microchips in smartphones, tablets, GPS equipment as well as light-emitting or light-detecting devices, also said it expects first-half performance to be ahead of market expectations.

IQE estimated revenue of about 63 million pounds ($96.81 million) in the six months ended June 30, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 10 million pounds.

