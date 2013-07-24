UPDATE 2-Wafer maker IQE sees 80 pct revenue jump as acquisitions pay off

* Sees first-half revenue of about 63 mln stg

July 24 (Reuters) - British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc estimated first-half revenue to grow more than 80 percent, driven by strong performance at its core wireless business that it recently bulked up with acquisitions.

The wireless business accounts for nearly 80 percent of revenue at IQE, whose products are used in microchips in smartphones, tablets, GPS equipment as well as light-emitting or light-detecting devices.

“It is clear the innovative acquisitions have given IQE global leadership of the wireless chip material market and the 2013 and 2014 results will reflect the benefits,” FinnCap analyst Lorne Daniel said in a note.

IQE bought the wireless unit of U.S.-based Kopin Corp in January and a wafer manufacturing unit from RF Micro Devices Inc in June 2012.

The company’s stock rose nearly 11 percent on Wednesday, shrugging off some of the pressure it has been under since Qualcomm Inc unveiled plans in February for a product that could pose a threat to IQE’s business.

“We think compound semiconductors will continue to expand at the high-end of the business ... We don’t see the (proposed Qualcomm chip) having any significant impact on our business,” Chief Executive Drew Nelson told Reuters.

The company on Wednesday estimated revenue of about 63 million pounds ($96.81 million) for the six months ended June 30, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of more than 10 million pounds.

Liberum Capital analyst Eoin Lambe said IQE’s statement should reassure a nervous market, adding that he expects most of the company’s revenue growth in 2014 and 2015 to come from non-wireless markets.

Nelson said the company was on track to begin production for the concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market in the second half of the year, and expected the business to account for more than 10 percent of revenue in the next couple of years.

CPV cells, or solar cells using compound semiconductors, can tolerate higher temperatures and absorb sunlight across a wider range of wavelengths, making them more efficient than silicon solar panels.

Shares in IQE were trading up 3.8 percent at 26.75 pence at 1016 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.