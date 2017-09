Jan 2 (Reuters) - IQ Power AG :

* Awarded further patents in Japan and USA

* Patents cover iQP-1.2 and iQP-1.3, which are auxillary patents to iQP-1.0 and iQP-1.1

* Intends also in 2015 to apply for new patents