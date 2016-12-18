FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
IranAir's 100 Airbus plane deal close to finalised -IRNA
December 18, 2016 / 4:21 PM / 8 months ago

IranAir's 100 Airbus plane deal close to finalised -IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A deal for IranAir to purchase 100 passenger planes from Europe's Airbus has been finalised, Iranian state news agency IRNA said on Sunday.

A quote from the airline's head, Farhad Parvaresh, implied, however, that the deal was not yet entirely complete. Parvaresh said the contract was in "the stages of finalisation ... and Airbus representatives have been in Tehran from the past week so that we can sign this contract after considering all important angles". (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
