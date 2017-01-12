FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Iran's first jet purchased under sanctions deal lands in Tehran - TV
January 12, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Iran's first jet purchased under sanctions deal lands in Tehran - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Airbus passenger plane landed on Thursday at a Tehran airport, the first new jet directly purchased from a Western manufacturer by Iran's flag-carrier IranAir in nearly four decades, Iran's state TV reported.

"The Airbus 321 just landed at Tehran's Mehrabad airport ... It is the first step in delivery of about 100 more planes under an agreement reached with the Airbus company in 2016," the TV reported in a live broadcast of the plane's arrival.

The delivery of the first jet in a batch of 100 ordered from Airbus by IranAir took place in France on Wednesday a year after sanctions against Iran were lifted under a nuclear deal reached with major powers in 2015.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi. Editing by Jane Merriman

