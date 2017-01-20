FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
ATR chief says aircraft deal with Iran imminent, negotiations concluded
January 20, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 7 months ago

ATR chief says aircraft deal with Iran imminent, negotiations concluded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker ATR said on Friday that talks over a deal with Iran to purchase 20 short-haul passenger aircrafts had finished and the deal was imminent.

"We have concluded the negotiations and we should sign the contract imminently," ATR's CEO Christian Scherer told Reuters.

ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica, in February reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Susan Thomas

