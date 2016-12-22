BRIEF-Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Texas
Tanager Energy commences operations for first yegua test well in Polk County, Texas
PARIS Dec 22 Airbus confirmed on Thursday a deal with Iran Air for 100 aircraft, covering 46 Airbus A320 planes, 38 A330 planes and 16 A350 XWB aircraft.
"This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air's fleet renewal", said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.
Airbus added that the agreement with Iran is subject to US government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) export licences which were granted in September and November 2016.
Deliveries will begin in early 2017, it said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
K92 Mining - power supply agreement in place for initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon agreement of both parties
Franklin Covey- sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA, plus change in deferred revenue for 2017 to be between $35 million and $38 million