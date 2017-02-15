IranAir finalises deal to buy 20 ATR planes -report

ANKARA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

"Negotiations with ATR have reached the final stage; the two sides signed the contract to purchase 20 aircraft and now we are at the stage of exchanging documents," Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi said, in remarks quoted by the Iranian Students News Agency.

Such a deal would be worth 540 million euros ($571 million)at list prices.

ATR declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)