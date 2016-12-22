BRIEF-Alj Regional Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. announces earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended september 30, 2016
PARIS Dec 22 Iran is set to sign a formal deal to acquire up to 100 jets from Airbus on Thursday, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
Iran said earlier this week that it had finalised the deal, which is roughly split equally between narrow body and wide body aircraft, and added it would sign a formal contract in coming days. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Acquired 4.2 million common shares of Discovery Air, about 5.1% of Discovery's current issued, outstanding common shares at $0.20 per share
LONDON, Dec 23 A vaccine developed by Merck is the first shown to be highly effective in preventing human infection with Ebola, according to final results from a clinical trial.