Ashton says to keep urging Iran on nuclear programme

BAGHDAD, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday she will continue to urge Iran to build confidence in its nuclear programme after the election of moderate cleric Hassan Rohani as its new president.

“Now we will wait for the establishment of the new government, I will continue with my work to urge Iran to work closely with me and the European community to build confidence in the nature of a nuclear programme,” Ashton told reporters during a visit to Baghdad. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)