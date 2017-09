DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Iran’s car industry must be completely privatised and competitive in order to meet the government’s goal of building and exporting world-class automobiles, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“The car industry must be completely privatised, it must be competitive,” Rouhani said in a televised address to a carmakers’ conference in Tehran. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)