By Tim Hepher
TEHRAN, Sept 18 Iran is pressing the United
States to ease banking obstacles to the reopening of trade under
last year's nuclear deal and hopes for progress on the sidelines
of United Nations meetings in New York this week, an Iranian
official said on Sunday.
The country's national airline has provisionally agreed to
buy U.S. and European aircraft worth over $50 billion at list
prices, marking a high-profile test case for the reopening of
its economy under a deal with world powers to ease sanctions.
Nine months after the sanctions deal took effect, foreign
banks are reluctant to get involved because of concerns that
they could be caught up in restrictions applying to U.S. banks,
which are still banned from doing business with Iran.
Under the deal to lift nuclear-related sanctions, Iran can
buy passenger planes and other goods but is not allowed to pay
for them in dollars or to use the U.S. financial system, due to
core U.S. sanctions that remain in force.
The ban on paying in dollars is a particular headache for
Boeing and international leasing companies, which usually
account for their portfolios in the world's leading currency.
Paying in other hard currencies could generate fleeting
movements in the U.S. financial system known as U-Turn
transactions, which are also banned.
"We are negotiating and I hope that during the trip of
President (Hassan) Rouhani to the U.S. today or tomorrow, we can
have some news on the subject," Deputy Roads and Urban
Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told foreign
investors at the CAPA Iran Aviation Finance Summit in Tehran.
IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh is travelling to New York
as part of Rouhani's delegation for the U.N. General Assembly.
The United States has said it has no plans to reinstate
"U-turn" authorisation, which would allow foreign banks to use
its financial system to transfer funds for some Iran-related
trade.
Iran wants to pay Boeing in dollars but failing such an
agreement - which many observers consider unlikely - it wants
the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to
approve the financing as part of a separate process under which
it must also grant licences before jets can be exported to Iran.
Industry sources say Boeing is talking to third-parties
about handling the transactions and paying it in dollars, but is
unlikely to proceed without clear guidance from Washington.
EXPORT LICENCES
Although it usually sells planes in dollars, France-based
Airbus is expected to be paid in euros and would not need
further permission to absorb the cash, industry sources said.
However it does need the same U.S. export licences as Boeing
due to the high proportion of U.S. parts in its aircraft. Kashan
said earlier he felt the U.S. Treasury export licences for all
of Iran's potential suppliers could be granted by end-September.
Foreign banks, some of which have faced huge fines for
breaking U.S. rules, are worried about financing the deals.
"The problem for European banks is that we don't know the
conditions under which OFAC will approve (the deals) and the
second is that it is a question of reputation," Bertrand
Grabowski, a managing director at Germany's DVB told Reuters.
"Even if OFAC gives approval, what most of the big European
banks fear, because they have great franchises in the U.S., is
that there may be some fight-back in an unknown form and at an
unknown time for the business they may have with Iran."
Republicans who oppose the nuclear deal have warned against
allowing Iran to use the dollar in business transactions.
Lack of clarity over the currency regulations is also
causing headaches for leasing companies which are expected to
play a major role in Iran's fleet renewal by taking ownership of
many of the jets and leasing them back to IranAir.
"If there are significant restrictions, that would be a real
issue" said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive of Dubai Aerospace.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ros Russell)