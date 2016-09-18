Samsung Electronics says sold shares in four companies
SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Sunday it sold shares in ASML Holding NV, Rambus Inc, Seagate Technology Plc and Sharp Corp.
TEHRAN, Sept 18 Iran has been told that the United States will issue export licences within weeks to facilitate the purchase of Boeing and Airbus jets and European ATR turboprop planes, a senior Iranian official said on Sunday.
Approval had been expected by the end of August, but that has been pushed back to the end of September, Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said.
"Today we are expecting that (approval) by the end of September for Boeing, Airbus and ATR," he told the CAPA Iran Aviation Finance Summit in Tehran.
The U.S. Treasury can veto sales of modern aircraft to Iran, including non-U.S. ones, due to the high proportion of U.S. parts.
Failure to issue the required U.S. approval would breach an agreement between Tehran and world powers to ease sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear activities, Kashan said.
An Iranair official said the airline is meanwhile looking to acquire second-hand aircraft or hire crewed aircraft to help meet its most urgent needs. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David French)
Sept 17 Colonial Pipeline Co said on Saturday it resumed repairing a leak on a key U.S. gasoline line on Friday afternoon, but pump prices continued to rise in the southeast as several states took emergency action to get fuel to filling stations more easily.
BERLIN, Sept 18 Volkswagen's Audi head of development will be suspended this coming week as part of the investigation into an emissions scandal, Bild am Sonntag reported citing sources.