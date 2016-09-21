FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes "two U.S. licences" to "a U.S. licence" in para 3)

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States has started issuing licences unblocking the sale of Western passenger jets to Iran, aviation sources said.

The U.S. Treasury has issued licences allowing the export of some European Airbus jets to Iran and is expected to start approving sales of Boeing jets within days, the sources said.

A spokesman for Airbus confirmed it had received a U.S. licence covering a total of 17 aircraft slated for early delivery. Although based in Europe, Airbus needs U.S. approval because of the high number of U.S. parts in its jets.

Both planemakers have agreed to sell or lease more than 100 aircraft each to flag carrier IranAir as Iran rebuilds its aviation sector following last year's agreement between Tehran and major powers over the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.