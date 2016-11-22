FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. license to Airbus for Iran plane sales part of nuclear deal obligations -State Dept
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. license to Airbus for Iran plane sales part of nuclear deal obligations -State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. license issued this week for Airbus to sell planes to Iran's flagship carrier is not part of a "final push" by the Obama administration and is part of U.S. obligations under the Iran nuclear deal, the State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It's very much in keeping with our commitment to meeting our obligations under the JCPOA," said State Department spokesman John Kirby, using an acronym for the nuclear deal. "There's no final push."

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued the license on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)

