Iran calls for full access to international banking, says UK has role to play
March 10, 2016 / 7:07 PM / a year ago

Iran calls for full access to international banking, says UK has role to play

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran needs full access to the international banking system, the chief of staff to President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that London has an important role to play in restoring it following the lifting of sanctions.

Mohammad Nahavandian, speaking at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said there should be greater clarity about the application of secondary U.S. financial sanctions to allow non-U.S. banks to conduct business freely with Iran. (Reporting by William James; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
