UPDATE 1-Qatar to merge LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas
* Some job cuts when merger completed; not in operations (Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Dec 11 Iran Air said it signed a deal on Sunday to buy 80 passenger planes from U.S. aircraft maker Boeing, state news agency IRNA reported.
The agency quoted Farhad Parvaresh, the head of the country's flag carrier, as saying that the 10-year deal included 50 Boeing 737 aircraft and 30 777 planes. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 With a new band of rebels and a high-stakes journey, "Star Wars" ushered in a new chapter on Saturday by bringing a galaxy far, far away to the heart of Hollywood for the "Rogue One" premiere.
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 The central question facing Exxon Mobile Corp. chief executive Rex Tillerson if he becomes U.S. secretary of state is whether a life-long oil man with close ties to Russia can pivot from advancing corporate interests to serving the national interest.