U.S. planemaker Boeing discusses sales in Iran
April 11, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. planemaker Boeing discusses sales in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - A delegation from U.S. planemaker Boeing has visited Iran to discuss sales of jetliners and the terms of a possible contract, the secretary of Iran’s Aviation Companies Association was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA on Monday.

“A representative from Boeing held discussions with the airline of the Islamic Republic and other Iranian airlines for two days,” Maghsoud Asadi Samani said.

He said Boeing had proposed to sell its 737, 777 and 787 models and had promised after-sales support.

The United States gave Boeing a license in February to hold talks with airlines in Iran, but said it would need additional U.S. approval to make sales as Iran remains subject to a number of U.S. restrictions. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
