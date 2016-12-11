FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 11, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 8 months ago

Boeing confirms $16.6 airplane deal with IranAir

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boeing confirmed on Sunday it had signed a formal deal to sell 80 passenger jets to Iran's national airline.

IranAir's planned purchase includes 50 narrow-body 737 MAX 8 jetliners and 30 of the wide-body 777 jet family, split equally between the current-generation 777-300ER and the future 777-9: a 406-seat twin-engined jet due to enter service in 2020.

Boeing said it had followed the terms of a sales license granted by the U.S. Treasury in September, following a provisional agreement it had reached with IranAir in June. That agreement covered over 100 jets, with the rest due to be leased.

"Boeing coordinated closely with the U.S. government throughout the process leading up to the sale and continues to follow all license requirements as it moves forward to implement the sales agreement," the planemaker said in a statement.

The deal follows the easing of sanctions on Iran following a deal between Tehran and major powers to curb its nuclear activities in return for an end to nuclear-related sanctions. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Geert Victor De Clercq)

