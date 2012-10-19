FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suicide bomber kills one in southern Iran mosque attack
October 19, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suicide bomber kills one in southern Iran mosque attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a mosque in a restive southern province of Iran on Friday, killing one other person after soldiers prevented him reaching worshippers inside the building, Iranian media reported.

The bomber set off his explosive belt a few hundred metres (yards) outside the Imam Hossein mosque in the city of Chabahar, killing a member of the Basij militia and injuring another, Fars news agency reported.

“Eyewitnesses said the attacker was trying to get inside the mosque but he was identified by members of the Basij,” the report stated. No further details were immediately available.

Chabahar is in Sistan-Baluchistan province, near the Pakistan border, and has a history of unrest with the mainly Sunni Muslim population complaining of discrimination at the hands of Iran’s Shi‘ite Muslim authorities.

An attack by two suicide bombers at the same mosque in 2010 killed 39 people - including women and children - during a religious ceremony.

The Sunni rebel group Jundollah claimed responsibility for that attack, which it said was avenged the execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi, who was hanged by Iranian authorities six months earlier. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

