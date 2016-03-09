FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain seeking to ease export financing with Iran - UK's Javid
March 9, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Britain seeking to ease export financing with Iran - UK's Javid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain has signed a deal with Iran making it easier to finance exports, British Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, adding that the country was working with European partners to help lift “quite significant” banking restrictions.

“Clearing cash and payments can be an issue for firms,” Javid told a conference in London announcing that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between Britain’s export agency and its Iranian counterpart.

He said Britain was working with European counterparts and the banking industry to see “how we can lift some of these issues or remove them.”

Javid also said he will lead a trade mission to the country later this year. (Reporting by William James and Johnathan Saul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

