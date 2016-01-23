Khamenei calls for security cooperation with China, says U.S. not to be trusted

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Saturday for closer economic and security ties with China, saying both countries could be reliable partners, especially in energy.

“Iran is the most reliable country in the region for energy since its energy policies will never be affected by foreigners,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Khamenei said the United States was “not honest” in the fight against terrorism in the region, and asked for more cooperation between Iran and China.