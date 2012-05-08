FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran accepting yuan for some oil sold to China-diplomat
May 8, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Iran accepting yuan for some oil sold to China-diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 8 (Reuters) - Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.

“Yes, that is correct,” Mohammed Reza Fayyaz told Reuters when asked to comment on an earlier report in The Financial Times.

The newspaper cited unidentified industry executives in Beijing as saying most of the oil that goes from Iran to China is handled by the Unipec trading arm of Sinopec China’s second-largest oil company, and through another trading company called Zhuhai Zhenrong.

Fayyaz also confirmed that Iran was spending the currency on goods and services imported from China.

