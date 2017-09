SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Talks in Geneva on Iran’s nuclear programme “have reached the final moment”, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei as saying on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi left Beijing early on Saturday for Geneva to attend the talks with Iran, which also involve the United States, Russia, France, Britain and Germany. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)