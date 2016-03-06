FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says court sentences billionaire to death in graft case
March 6, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Iran says court sentences billionaire to death in graft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - A court in Iran sentenced to death Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani and two accomplices for embezzlement, the judiciary said on Sunday, in a case widely watched due to Zanjani’s prominent role in helping the government evade oil sanctions.

The Islamic court convicted the defendants of “spreading corruption on earth”, a capital offence, and ordered them to repay funds embezzled from, among others, state-run National Iranian Oil Company, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on live television.

The defendants can appeal against the ruling.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by William Maclean

