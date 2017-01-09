FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank says in talks with Iran central bank on financing
January 9, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 7 months ago

Danske Bank says in talks with Iran central bank on financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's Danske Bank A/S said on Monday it was in talks with the Iranian central bank on arranging credit to clients with business activities in the country.

"To a limited extent and within the international framework, we are open to supporting our clients with activities in Iran financially," a Danske Bank spokesman said in an email.

"We are in dialogue with Iran's central bank about this, but no deal has been reached at this point," he said.

An Iranian central bank official said that the bank had received $7.2 billion in financing from three foreign banks, including Danske Bank, Iran's Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday.

Major Western banks have been reluctant to handle Iranian linked transactions, despite hopes that last year's nuclear deal with world powers would enable Iran to re-enter the global financial system.

That lack of banking support has hindered other companies from picking up Iranian business despite it being seen as potentially a major new market for many Western firms. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

