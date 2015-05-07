- Ship operator confirms Maersk Tigris ship released by Iran, crew safe

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Iran has released a Marshall-Islands flagged container ship and its crew which were seized last month in one of the world’s major oil shipping lanes, the vessel’s operator said on Thursday.

It confirmed reports from Iran.

The vessel was diverted on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had said the vessel would be let go once a years-old debt case with the ship’s charterer Maersk Line was settled.

“Rickmers Group is pleased to report today its managed container vessel Maersk Tigris with 24 crew members on board has been officially released by Iranian authorities following an order from the court in Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the operator and manager said in a statement.

"Earlier Maersk Line put up a security in relation to the underlying court case. All crew are in a good condition. The news has been conveyed to the families of the seafarers."