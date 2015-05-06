Iran says dispute over seized Maersk ship could be settled in days -IRNA

May 6 (Reuters) - Iran said on Wednesday a legal settlement could be reached soon over its seizure of a Marshall-Islands flagged Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz last month, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Danish shipping giant Maersk has insisted on the release of the vessel and crew. Iran says the Maersk Tigris would only be let go once a years-old debt case is settled.

“The negotiations between the private complainant and the other party are going on and possibly the issue will be resolved in a day or two,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham told a news conference, IRNA said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)