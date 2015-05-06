FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy stops accompanying ships through Strait of Hormuz
May 6, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy stops accompanying ships through Strait of Hormuz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has stopped accompanying commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a mission it began last week in the wake of Iran’s seizure of a cargo ship, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the decision was taken after several days of accompanying U.S. and British commercial ships without incident. He stressed that U.S. Navy ships in the area would still conduct routine maritime security operations. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

