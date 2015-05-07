FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Iran releases Maersk ship and its crew-IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 7 (Reuters) - Iran has released a Marshall-Islands flagged container ship and its crew, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency reported an informed source as saying the Iranian Ports and Shipping Organization would issue a statement in a few hours on the details of the release of the Maersk Tigris.

The vessel was diverted on April 28 by Iranian patrol boats in the strait, one of the world’s major oil shipping lanes, prompting the United States to send vessels to monitor the situation and to accompany U.S.-flagged vessels passing through the strait.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

